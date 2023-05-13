Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest: What Lampard said

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The second half was ours, control of the game was ours obviously in terms of possession but in the first half we weren't dynamic enough in the top end of the pitch.

"Everything we spoke about at the start of the game, it was too slow. Unfortunately it seems to be intrinsic here at the minute where we play a lot of passes but they are not to break lines or to threaten the opposition in the top end of the pitch. Obviously their two goals you are not happy with because it's a long throw for the second one and the first one comes from a header from a nothing ball into the box.

"From our point of view we lose half the game by starting slow. We start the second half, overlap and score and make sprints, movements and we score. whether it's a fair result I don't know but we have to do more to win the game.

On his message for the second half: "It was quite easy for me because it was nothing to do with tactics. It was our own problem of not being dynamic enough. When you are Chelsea and where you are trying to get to, you have to do more at the top end of the pitch and be willing and have hunger to get into the box. The minute we injected that, the whole stadium could see the difference."

"There wasn't a rocket but I just said what needed to be said. Tactics are irrelevant if you aren't fast at the top end. The ideas for the players were there before the game. We didn't implement them in the first half but when we did implement them, we improved and excited the crowd and they had the feeling of wanting to see forward runs and passes.

On Nottingham Forest's first goal: "I haven't spoke to Edou [Edouard Mendy] about it. I don't know. I was disappointed that they scored a goal, not from Edou's individual situation. I think a ball into the box, a bit of a lone man in the box is obviously disappointing."

On Raheem Sterling's second goal: "Yeah it was a brilliant goal and also the first one, I think just from being around the penalty area, it was an important position to take and not be out wide and Raheem has obviously done that throughout his whole career. We have to understand it's not just about Raheem doing that, it's about other attacking players getting in the box to do that. At the moment we have some developing players. There a lot of things to work on for the club long-term not to take away from Raheem's two goals because the second one was brilliant and that's what you want from your players at the top end of the pitch."