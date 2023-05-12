Nottingham Forest have won two of their past three matches to move three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with three games remaining.

BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray says there is a clear reason for their recent upturn in results - Forest have found some form in front of goal.

He told the Shut Up and Show More Football podcast: "They've scored 10 in their past four. You had to go back 15 games previous to that for their previous 10 goals. That's how much they've improved.

"Quite often this season we've talked about how the pass hasn't quite been there and they've not quite got it right when they've tried that quick break from a low block, but they've given possession away again and they've not been able to create a chance.

"They're starting to get that right more often in the last third of the pitch.

"It helps when you've got Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson returning to top form, Danilo from midfield is making a huge difference in terms of the goals they're scoring, and it's looking a lot better in front of goal.

"Still you would ask questions defensively about Forest. They let three in against Southampton who are at the bottom of the league, but because they're starting to get it right at the other end, they still won the match. "

