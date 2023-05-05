Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I was at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and Arsenal were very good - but there is an argument that Chelsea made them look very good.

I thought Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior had a really good game against the Blues, but stopping an in-form Newcastle United side is a much bigger ask.

The way the Magpies take the game to teams is great to watch and there is no way whatsoever this one will end goalless again, like it did when they met in January.

Arsenal need to keep winning to keep the pressure up on Manchester City, and a draw is not enough for them. Sadly for them, I can see Newcastle nicking this and continuing their impressive form.

Gower's prediction: What a game this is. Arsenal will have a bit of confidence back after beating Chelsea on Tuesday, but going to St James' Park has turned into one of the toughest games of the season. 3-1

