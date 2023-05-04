Julen Lopetegui says he doesn't doubt the character, energy or commitment of his players after suffering a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Brighton last weekend.

The comprehensive defeat left Wolves 14th in the table and when asked about his players' reaction, Lopetegui said: "They showed the frustration after the first day but the best way to show frustration is to work very hard.

"I don’t have any doubt about the character or the energy or the commitment of players.

"We are not thinking about showing anything from the last match. It's about our needs and our aim. We need points to achieve our aim."

Wolves take on Aston Villa this weekend and the Spaniard believes the fans will play a key role between now and the end of the season.

"We are in the middle of the war like a lot of teams. We have to put 100% of energy in the next match," he said.

"I'm sure fans are going to understand the importance of our match. The fans are going to help us a lot."