We asked for your thoughts on Crystal Palace's new home kit and it's safe to say opinion is split.

Here are some of your comments:

Erik: I was a little astounded at first, but it’s growing on me. The more I see it in action, the more I’ll like it, I reckon. It could be a thing of beauty.

Robin: Snazzy, I like it.

Andrew: Can’t really go wrong with this - it's a modern take on a classic kit.

Sean: We’ve had some great kits down through the years, but this is not one of them.

Richard: This is the club moving with the times. Some fans will love it but. equally. some will hate it. Personally, I'm glad all over to see the club embracing change with an aim of attracting younger supporters. If it's red and blue, that's the main thing!

Graham: Absolutely dreadful. Our worst kit ever. Looks like it's been designed by a child with crayons!

George: Best kit we've had in ages - retro vibe with modern twist and neat trims. Big fan, was expecting a shocker.