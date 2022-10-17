Scottish football 'suits' delighted Djoum

D﻿undee United's Arnaud Djoum admitted returning to Scotland was an easy decision after he hailed his spell in the country as, "the best period of my career".

The 33-year-old spent four years at Hearts when United boss Liam Smith was a coach, someone who he had a "great relationship" with.

“I had great times at Hearts, that was the best period of my career, so when the chance came to come back to Scotland I was really happy,” he said, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final away to Kilmarnock.

“Scottish football suits me really well so I didn’t have to think too hard about it."