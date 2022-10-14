Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City are currently the best team in the world playing with the best striker in the world in Erling Haaland.

Speaking before Sunday's game at Anfield, the Liverpool boss said: "In Anfield with our people against the best football team in the world is a big challenge, but it always was and will always be.

"When you play against at the moment the best striker in the world you have to make sure he doesn’t get that many balls.

"That’s what we will try but against City obviously the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players, so that will not make life easier.

"Physically he sets standards. The combination of being really physical and technical and sensational awareness. His orientation on the pitch is exceptional, he is barely offside.

"So many things that make him a striker and now at City he has some of the best players in the world around him in setting up goals and finding the right moment for the passes, with Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, they all are really good. So it’s a perfect fit, there is no doubt about that.

"He combines so many things and it’s rare, his finishing skills are exceptional but he moves really smart. You can only use the speed if you use it in a smart way because just running is not helpful if you forget the ball or whatever, especially behind the line you have to make sure that you are patient enough in not being offside. The package makes it special."