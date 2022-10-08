B﻿BC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor may have been expecting a quieter game than Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool but he was called into action early on in the 4-0 defeat of St Mirren after Alex Greive's shot deflected up awkwardly off the turf.

And the second-half block to deny Mark O'Hara was vital, with St Mirren not given the encouragement to push for more and Rangers quickly getting their third goal.

There was little new in Rangers' overall play, but the end result was the same as it has been at home in the league so far this season - three points.