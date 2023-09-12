'Ueda adds to Feyenoord problems ahead of Celtic game'

Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda has added to a looming selection crisis for head coach Arne Slot going into the Champions League group stage opener against Celtic after he picked up a knock while on international duty with Japan (Daily Record), external

Evan Easton has left Celtic to sign for Premier League club Sheffield United, with the 18-year-old defender having yet to make a first-team breakthrough with the Scottish champions. (Glasgow Times), external

Former Honduras head coach Diego Vazquez has insisted he did not drop Luis Palma from his squad after a fall-out with the winger, who returned to the national side for their 1-0 defeat by Jamaica at the weekend following his recent transfer to Celtic. (Scottish Sun), external

Sead Haksabanovic has been praised by Stoke City head of recruitment Jared Dublin, who has talked up the "tactical" ability of the winger on loan from Celtic. (Glasgow Times), external

