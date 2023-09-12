Angus Kinnear is perhaps "looking to draw a line" under past failures, said Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix as he assessed interviews given by the Leeds United chief executive to The Square Ball and the supporters' trust.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Rix said he felt Kinnear was candid about who should be blamed for the Whites' Premier League demise, but also seemed keen to press forward.

"Props to him for coming out and answering every question," said Rix. "He did not have to do it. The timing was good after the transfer window and he gave some excuses and reasons why things have not worked out.

"It felt the narrative was the club is looking to draw a line under what happened in the past, not just under Jesse Marsch but also under Marcelo Bielsa - and now focus 100% on Daniel Farke.

"It felt like Angus was willing to throw a few people under the bus. He did not think Andrea Radrizzani had done a brilliant job, but he was not willing to go for Viktor [Orta], who I think he has a closer relationship with."

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope agreed, noting that Kinnear said the best time to remove Marsch would have been after the win at Brentford that kept them in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

"He said the board was not aligned and that was why they did not pull the trigger then," said Pope, "But that was a fatal error.

"I fail to understand how all of the decision-makers did not realise that then."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds