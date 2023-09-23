Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham: Key stats

Fulham are unbeaten in four consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D3 L1), their best such run in the competition against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace have drawn 0-0 for the fourth time at home in the Premier League in 2023, twice as many as any other side in the competition.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been directly involved in 51% of his team’s shots (42 out of 82), the highest share of any player for their side in the Premier League in 2023-24. The Englishman was involved in six of the Eagles' seven attempts today (3 shots and 3 chances created).

Fulham remain winless in nine consecutive London derbies in the Premier League (D4 L5), failing to score in six of them.