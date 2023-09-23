Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham: Key stats

  • Fulham are unbeaten in four consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D3 L1), their best such run in the competition against the Eagles.

  • Crystal Palace have drawn 0-0 for the fourth time at home in the Premier League in 2023, twice as many as any other side in the competition.

  • Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been directly involved in 51% of his team’s shots (42 out of 82), the highest share of any player for their side in the Premier League in 2023-24. The Englishman was involved in six of the Eagles' seven attempts today (3 shots and 3 chances created).

  • Fulham remain winless in nine consecutive London derbies in the Premier League (D4 L5), failing to score in six of them.

  • There were just 17 shots in this match, only Manchester City’s 5-1 win against Fulham has seen fewer attempts in a Premier League game this season (13).

