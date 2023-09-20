Former midfielder Paul Scholes, speaking on TNT Sports: "I'm really pleased for Rasmus Hojlund to get off the mark. It will do him the world of good. It was a scrappy goal.

"But when they scored Bayern turned it on for the next five minutes and scored another goal."

On the penalty for a Christian Eriksen handball: "I think it was in an unnatural position. He's got his arm out. In this day and age, that's a penalty."

Ex-defender Rio Ferdinand to TNT Sports on Andre Onana's error for Bayern Munich's opener: "All the blame [for that goal] lies at his door. It was a straightforward save. It's not a hard shot to deal with. He'd expect to make that save.

"It epitomises Manchester United this season. Most of the goals they've conceded this season, they could have made tougher for the opposition. He hasn't dealt with a big moment there."

On Onana's post-match interview: "I respect that. I've lost games and made mistakes and refused to speak to the media at times.

"That showed good character and showed he's made of the right stuff."