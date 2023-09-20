Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to TNT Sports: "We enjoyed it. From the first minute, we went for it. We were really good in both boxes, and in the Champions League when you are really good in both boxes you have a chance.

"In between the boxes there are things to improve, but inside the boxes we were phenomenal."

On squad depth: "Good headaches. It is probably the hardest thing in the job [to leave players out] because you get emotionally attached to them. It has been a beautiful journey with them."

On celebrating this win: "Enjoy tonight, go home and have a nice late dinner with my wife. I will enjoy the moment, enjoy the victory and tomorrow I will focus on Spurs because we have a big game coming up."