Winger Palma on the way to Celtic - gossip

Aris manager Apostolos Terzis has confirmed Honduras winger Luis Palma is on the verge of joining Celtic. (Football Scotland)

Celtic could make up to five signings this week, with several fringe players tipped to depart. (Scottish Sun)

"If they don't see your value maybe you're not at the right place," was the frustrated social media message from Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic after another appearance as a substitute at the weekend. (Scottish Sun)

