Reds expect Benfica to return for Wilson, with Bees also interested

Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Benfica made an official approach for Liverpool's Harry Wilson but initial talks broke down over the valuation of the forward.

Having rejected a bid of about £11m for Wilson from Burnley last summer, the Reds would want a fee in excess of that.

They expect Portuguese club Benfica to return with another attempt to sign the 24-year-old, and there is also interest from Brentford and West Brom.

Wilson has made only two senior appearances for Liverpool since 2015, starting one EFL Cup game and coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup.

He spent last season on loan at Championship side Cardiff City and is part of Wales' squad at Euro 2020.