Tuchel confirmed Callum Hudson-Odoi has lower back problems so will miss the game against Brentford. Ben Chilwell is also still on the sidelines. Reece James is "ready to go" and in the squad for tomorrow.

On the international break, he said: "It's always a challenge to come back after these breaks around the world. Some played a lot and are jet-lagged."

He said he knew about Cesar Azpilicueta's contract extension and the confusion surrounding it: "It's a good thing - we were are aware of it. He has a contract and he's our captain. High probability he will stay. We need to make him stay and extend his contract. It's very good news for us."

On the future of Antonio Rudiger and the rumours around the defender's agent meeting Barcelona, Tuchel said: "I would try to meet him if I was at another club. The situation is the situation. Our hands are tied. Fair enough - if it's true - if he listens to other offers."

On the four bidders looking to takeover at Stamford Bridge: "I don't think I could tell you the names. It's my information it's down to four. In the next few weeks, it should be down to further negotiations."

Tuchel joked that "maybe it's best if I'm involved as little as possible" when the question is asked about whether he will meet the candidates.

The German boss is keen for fans to create atmosphere against Brentford, given the club could not sell tickets. "From a team perspective, it would be prefect to have all the supporters there to support us. We need our spectators because if we are a little bit less, they will need to compensate for those that are missing."

He said the five substitutes rule was a "brilliant decision" and "absolutely necessary to protect the players".