Liverpool are among the clubs interested in 24-year-old Franck Kessie, although AC Milan may seek a swap deal, with the Reds' Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 30, moving to the San Siro. (Il Milanista - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be forced to pay Liverpool a 20m euro (£17.1m) bonus if Philippe Coutinho makes over 100 appearances for the La Liga side. The 29-year-old has played 90 games for Barca since joining them from the Reds in January 2018. (Sport - in Spanish), external

