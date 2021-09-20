Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Norwich host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from the Canaries boss:

He said Norwich "know we are a cup team" and have proved it recently, including the 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in the last round and a run to the FA Cup quarter-finals two years ago;

He described Tuesday's tie against Liverpool, who are joint top of the Premier League and beat Norwich 3-0 in August, as a "do-or-die game" against "the big favourite";

Farke said the home defeat by Watford was the first game this season "that really mattered", adding that the Canaries are "three points behind our plan";

But he backed his players to recover from being booed off on Saturday and said it was important he doesn't "punish them too much" or "bury them alive".

