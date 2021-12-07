Manchester United take on Young Boys in the final Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

United are through to the knockout stages already. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has already said Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek will start, but who else will make the line-up for the German's first Champions League game in charge?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your United team to face Young Boys