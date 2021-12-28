Spurs failed to exploit numbers - Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been giving his verdict on the 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton at St Mary's.

"We have to be disappointed because you have to exploit the situation against 10 men," Conte tells BBC Sport.

"To play after 44 hours is not easy because you need to recover from the last game. Maybe the fatigue caused bad decisions especially when we arrived in their box. It’s not easy to take a good result in this stadium. In the end we could do better.

"Harry Kane played a good game. He could have scored twice. His performance was good. At the end he played with a bit of fatigue like the whole team. It’s OK."