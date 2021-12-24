Potential ins and outs for Spurs in January

It seems pretty clear Sam Johnstone, whose contract is up at the end of June, will not be extending his stay at The Hawthorns past this summer. Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham are all rumoured to be interested but, with the World Cup less than 12 months away, Johnstone will want to go somewhere he will get regular game time.

Young Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has lit up Serie A this season with 16 goals in just 18 league games. Vlahovic's contract ends in 2023 and he has already rejected an offer to become the highest-paid player in Fiorentina's history, though clubs will need to meet the £85m asking price.