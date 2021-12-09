Transfer news: Five-man target list for the Magpies

Newcastle have settled on a five-man target list for the January transfer window, which includes Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29. (Mirror), external

The Magpies could also make a move for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum with Paris St-Germain open to a loan move in January. (Marca), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Liverpool are set to face competition from AC Milan for Dutch defender Sven Botman in January. (Sky Sports Italia), external

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey could be on his way to Everton in a transfer blow to Eddie Howe who had hoped to make the Welsh midfielder one of the first signings under the club's new owners. (Star), external

