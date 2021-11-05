Southampton v Aston Villa: Team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a fully-fit squad, aside from long-term absentee Jack Stephens.

Armando Broja is available following a brief spell out with an ankle problem.

Aston Villa remain without injured former Saints striker Danny Ings, Bertrand Traore and Douglas Luiz.

Ezri Konsa is banned, meaning a likely recall for Tyrone Mings, but Jacob Ramsey has overcome an ankle sprain and Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are available after illness.

