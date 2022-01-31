Lampard appointment 'will galvanise the fans'

Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the appointment of Frank Lampard will galvanise the supporters at Goodison Park.

Lampard is expected to be formally announced as manager today and Stubbs says he has "a headstart" on his most important job of uniting the fans.

"It's been so fragmented over the last few years," Stubbs said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "I hope Frank can galvanise the supporters.

"From what I was hearing, he was the one most fans wanted so he has a headstart and is getting off on the right foot compared to some of the previous managers."

Stubbs believes 16th-placed Everton have enough to stay clear of relegation but is aware of the challenges Lampard faces.

"It's not going to be easy. He has a squad of players that need an arm around them," he said. "Goodison is a hostile place to play in and some have been found wanting.

"Frank will need to instil some confidence in them."

