Brighton are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

The Seagulls are aiming to break a run of three successive 1-1 draws in the league and secure their first win since a 3-2 victory over Everton on 2 January.

Graham Potter made five changes for the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Tottenham last weekend - but who would make your starting XI this week?

It's time to pick your Brighton side to face Watford