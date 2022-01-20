Andreas Christensen's possible exit to Barcelona "would be a big risk", according to Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis.

The 25-year-old's contract is up in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants.

"I would be fascinated if Christensen joined them," Lewis told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "They are obviously a massive club - but they're not anywhere near where they used to be.

"He's brave, mature, has bags of experience and has his best years ahead of him.

"Chelsea are going places and I'm surprised they've found themselves in this position with him."

