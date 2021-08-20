Manchester United will assess the fitness of Raphael Varane, whose protracted move from Real Madrid was completed last weekend.

Jadon Sancho could start after making his debut as a substitute against Leeds United, while Edinson Cavani is in contention to return after he completed self-isolation protocols.

Southampton have no new injury concerns for the visit of United.

Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone are their only absentees.

