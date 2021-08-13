Leicester can overcome the disappointment of the last two seasons and finish in the top four this season, says former Premier League striker Alan Shearer.

The Foxes have finished fifth and missed out on Champions League qualification for two years running, but Shearer believes the FA Cup and Community Shield holders can change that this season.

“Leicester have to be in the conversation when we talk about the top four,” Shearer said.

“Losing defender Wesley Fofana in pre-season to a serious injury is a big blow, but I still think they will be in and around the Champions League places again."

The former Blackburn and Newcastle forward also thinks Jamie Vardy is crucial for Leicester's top-four hopes.

“They will also need Jamie Vardy to keep scoring too," Shearer added. "He turns 35 in January and the question is not only if Vardy can stay injury free, but also whether he has one or even two more seasons left in him in the top flight.

“I think he has got plenty left to offer, which is why the Foxes won't be far away.”

