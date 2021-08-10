BBC Sport

Leicester's pre-season results

Leicester played five friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, as well as Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City.

Here are the Foxes' pre-season friendly results in full:

24 July: Burton Albion 0-0 Leicester City (Pirelli Stadium)

28 July: Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Leicester City (Adams Park)

31 July: QPR 3-3 Leicester City (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)

4 August: Leicester City 3-2 Villarreal (King Power Stadium)