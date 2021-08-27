Everton face Brighton in optimistic mood

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Given Brighton's start, Everton might be content with a point at the Amex but there will be cautious optimism they can get all three.

Everton have been solid if unspectacular so far but all of their games have unearthed a resilience not always evident under Carlo Ancelotti.

All three of their games have seen a setback in some form - going behind against Southampton, being pegged back twice at Leeds Utd and conceding an equaliser at Huddersfield Town in the League Cup. On two out of those three they have gone on to win while the odd one out saw them hold firm at Leeds in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd.

Boss Rafa Benitez wouldn't divulge which players are on their way back - Ben Godfrey would be a welcome addition in defence but there is the sense that Everton might have seen the last of James Rodriguez.

They'll look to salvage something from Brighton and if they get a break, maybe a win.