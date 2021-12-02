Watford players thank medical staff
- Published
More than the result what matters tonight is that a life has been saved. Well done to the medical staff and my thoughts are with this fan and his family 💛🖤 #watfordfc— Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) December 2, 2021
First of all, I want to thank everyone involved in the fast emergency chain to save someone’s life, that’s the most important thing tonight!! It’s a tough loss to take feel like we deserved more with you all behind us! Lots of positives take and we keep moving 💪🏼🐝 pic.twitter.com/NThBoR5FdG— Daniel Bachmann (@DBachmann1) December 1, 2021
