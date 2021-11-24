Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again.

This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era.

Robbie Keane scored 325 goals across spells for several clubs in all competitions during his career.

The MOTD panel are not too comfortable with strikers being named as unsung heroes given their opportunity to grab headlines by finding the net but Keane, who also found the net with regularity after moving to LA Galaxy, makes the top 10.

