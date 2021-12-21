David Anderson, Bees Tactical podcast, external

Brentford have already seen fixtures against Manchester United and Southampton fall foul to isolation and positive test results. Alongside this is the fact that a football fixture compiling algorithm decided to dish up extra Christmas cheer in the form of a Boxing Day away trip to Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Boxing Day trains to the south of England are heavily disrupted, verging on non-existent, while parking around or remotely close to Brighton's ground is extremely difficult.

For the fans, there’s little to no wiggle room here - we're left scratching our heads at how we can get to the Amex in time for kick-off, let alone back home again after the final whistle.