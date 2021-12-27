Potter on Trossard, Maupay and Brighton's points tally
- Published
Brighton manager Graham Potter has given his thoughts on Wednesday’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Here are the key things he had to say:
Leandro Trossard is a doubt after being withdrawn at half-time during the win over Brentford: "He felt a tightness in his hamstring so whether he plays will depend on his recovery. He’s not been feeling the best this week so we’ll see how it goes."
On the challenges of team selection during this period: "We’ll have to make last-minute decisions for the Chelsea game. But that’s what it has been pretty much every week with certain things for different reasons."
Potter praised Neal Maupay, who has scored in his past three games: "I’m really pleased for him. He works hard for the team, will get better with game time and it was really nice for the crowd to sing his name."
On winning for the first time in 11 games: "At the moment, we're on 23 points and that's not a bad return. While you don't win, you have to deal with it. The group has always been really together, really focused and really concentrated on what we have to do."