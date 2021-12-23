Benitez on injuries, Covid & postponing games
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Everton boss Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before his side take on Burnley on 26 December.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Full-back Lucas Digne is available for Sunday's match.
He is "really surprised" the game against Burnley is going ahead after Everton recorded five positive Covid tests alongside six injuries.
Benitez says they have "been punished" for following the rules. "You can close the training ground for two days and then you will be allowed not to play the game. We were trying to do the right things. And then in the end maybe we will be punished for that.... we have three dressing rooms. I know other teams don't do that."
The Everton manager also talked about the integrity of competition and the fairness of fielding a "weak team" for the likes of Burnley's rivals.
He says it is a "massive risk" for our players who have been out for months, like Dominic Calvert-Lewin. "When Jordan Henderson is talking about a player's welfare, I think it's something that we have to consider when we make decisions."
Preparations can sometimes be a "nightmare", according to the Toffees boss.