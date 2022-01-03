Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Wolves don't score many so I'm backing Manchester United here, but it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of performance we see from Ralf Rangnick's side.

United were awful against Newcastle and, although they were much better against Burnley, their inconsistency is one of the things Rangnick has to tackle if they are going to make it into the top four.

Dan's prediction: 2-1

United have got one of the best starting XIs in world football but it just isn't working for them. I think they'll win this one, but it will be close.

Find out how well Lawro and Dan's weekend predictions went