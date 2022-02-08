Tuesday talking point: Is Armstrong still waiting for Saints career to launch?

Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast, external

We’re past the halfway mark in this campaign and serious question marks are hovering over the head of summer signing Adam Armstrong.

He arrived at Southampton from Blackburn as the direct replacement for outgoing goal king Danny Ings, having scored 28 goals in 40 appearances in the Championship.

The 24-year-old took just 22 minutes on his debut to score in a Saints shirt - but since then has only managed one more goal in 21 appearances.

Last season, Blackburn deployed Armstrong mostly in the centre of a three-man attack, shouldering the responsibility of the goals. Ralph Hasenhuttl uses him in a two and asks him to press, run down and provide service for his fellow striker.

In his latest outing in the FA Cup against Coventry City, a team he bagged two against last season, we saw much of the same story. He could only last 45 minutes, with two feeble shots to his name, before being spared at the break for namesake Stuart, who changed the game for Saints.

If we cast our minds back to Che Adams' transfer, he too took time to settle into the rigours of the Premier League - but once he did, he became a regular starter under Hasenhuttl.

Armstrong has slipped down the pecking order behind Adams and loanee Armando Broja. We know he’s a natural goalscorer, so is this a case of Southampton’s system not working for him or does he just need more time to settle?

Is this something Saints fans should be worried about? Have your say