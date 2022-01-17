Former England midfielder Danny Murphy would be "very surprised" if Brighton boss Graham Potter succeeded Rafael Benitez in the Everton hotseat.

Potter has been linked with a move to Goodison Park before and is among the favourites once again after Benitez was dismissed on Sunday - but Murphy does not think it would be a sensible move.

"Would you want to be Everton's sixth manager in six years?" he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Potter is doing so well at Brighton, he's got a very safe job with a very clear philosophy - but you never know what people's motivations are."

"Everton have to be careful not to focus solely on who comes next," he said. "They need to rebuild the club's structure and philosophy, making sure these don't get broken every time a manager goes."

