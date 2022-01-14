BBC Sport

Is Van de Beek heading to the Bundesliga?

Manchester United have reportedly offered Donny van de Beek to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, but the Times' Paul Hurst days the German club is a better option for the midfielder.

Speaking on Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "The best fit for Donny is definitely Borussia Dortmund.

"It would be a great deal for them. They are second in the Bundesliga at the moment, six points behind Bayern Munich - so a signing like Van de Beek, who’s searching for form and looking to prove himself ahead of the World Cup, would be a massive boost for them.

"I think that would be a great thing for him and I hope for his sake it happens."

