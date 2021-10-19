Reece James says the way he prepares for matches hasn't been affected after his house was broken into last month.

The 21-year-old had his Euro 2020 runners-up medal, Champions League winner's medal and Super Cup winner's medal stolen while he was playing for Chelsea against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

"Nobody wants to lose medals. They mean a lot and when they get taken away from you it’s tough," he said.

"Nothing changes. It happened. It could happen again. It doesn’t affect the way I prepare for a game.

"I still have the same routine and same mindset."