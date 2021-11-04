Ideal warm-up for the derby - but Pep not happy

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City enjoyed just about as good a warm-up for Saturday’s derby clash with United as possible, with eye-catching performances from Phil Foden - again - Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, plus a long-awaited goal for Raheem Sterling.

The biggest talking point post-match surrounded Pep Guardiola, who spent a long time on his phone both before and after he did his TV interviews, during which he spoke about his team not getting any help.

In his news conference after this I asked three times what he meant, which only resulted in Guardiola getting more exasperated, without actually answering the question. In the end he said "I know what I mean" and then went on a rant again stating City had achieved everything they had without help.

I think he is wound up about having to play on Saturday lunchtime after a Wednesday night fixture – but I can’t be certain.