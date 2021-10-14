Man City v Burnley: What does the form show?

After conceding twice in four consecutive home league games towards the end of last season, Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in their past four at Etihad Stadium, winning three of those games 5-0. However, they didn't score in their past home league match and last failed to find the net in consecutive Premier League home games in November 2010 (three in a row).

Meanwhile, Burnley are winless in their past 10 league games (three draws, seven lost), the longest current run without a win in the top four tiers of English football. However, each of their past four Premier League victories have come away from home.

No team has conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season than City (three), with all three of their goals conceded coming in the second half of games. The Citizens have also faced fewer shots (42), fewer shots on target (10) and have the lowest xG against total (four) in the competition this term.