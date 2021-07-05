Patrick Vieira has a busy pre-season, with several players out of contract, new signings needed and worrying underlying statistics - some of the worst in the Premier League - from the last campaign.

BBC Sport data analyst Andrew Bassett and football reporter Alex Howell have been taking a look at where Crystal Palace are now, midway through a summer of change and with a new boss in post.

Did certain individuals mask other attacking deficiencies in 2020-21? What positions are the priority to strengthen? And, crucially, should fans be expecting a relegation battle?

"It's no secret Patrick Vieira has a big job on his hands,” says Howell. But just how big is it?

