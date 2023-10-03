Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Brentford judge how they are doing on performances rather than just on results.

So while failing to beat a 10-man Nottingham Forest side on Sunday was frustrating, the display from the half-hour mark onwards means nobody will be pushing the panic button.

Thomas Frank said after the poor display in defeat by Everton the previous weekend that it was important how the side "bounced back" and, despite the Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal, as well as the draw at the City Ground, the performances in both games showed that the display against the Toffees was a one-off.

The players were clearly frustrated not to have the got the win. At full-time, Bryan Mbeumo came to clap the travelling fans quickly and then headed for the tunnel before his team-mates, captain Christian Norgaard came up to the away end and mouthed "not good enough" while applauding the supporters, and striker Neal Maupay beat the ground in anger.

The Bees are currently playing without seven first-teamers, six long-term injured and the suspended Ivan Toney. And with David Raya and Pontus Jansson having left in the summer, they are without the heart of the team which got them to where they are.

They did enough against the Gunners to take that game to penalties and enough on Sunday to earn all three points. However, despite that, they are winless in seven games - if you count the penalty shootout cup victory at Newport as a draw.