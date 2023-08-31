Chelsea earned their first league win of the season against Luton last time out, ending a run of eight Premier League games without a home win (D5 L3). They last won consecutively at Stamford Bridge between August and October last season (a run of three).

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games since their return to the division last season (D5 L15), going down 3-2 to Manchester United last time out despite going 2-0 ahead in just four minutes.

Raheem Sterling, who scored all three of Chelsea's goals against Forest last season, has attempted more take-ons (21) and made more drives into the box (four) than any other player in the Premier League this season.