Eddie Howe says his Newcastle players know they can "perform better" than they did in their 0-0 draw at Milan.

After a defensive display where the Serie A side had 25 shots at goal, Howe was asked if his players were feeling exhaustion, disappointment or pride.

"It was a mixture of all of those things, definitely pride in the result and the performance, the mentality shown," said Howe.

"They are very honest payers and they acknowledge we can perform better. Yes, a bit of fatigue as well, but we're now looking forward to our next match.

"For us to stand up strong and come back fighting in that second half - because I thought that was a good second half display from us - bodes well for the future. All we can try and do is try and win every game."

Newcastle's next Champions League match is against Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain, who won their first group stage match against Borussia Dortmund thanks to second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi.

