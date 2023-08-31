Scotland veteran Nel has no plans to retire

WP Nel is getting ready for his third World Cup at the age of 37 but is not thinking about hanging up his boots just yet.

The South Africa-born tighthead has won 57 caps for Scotland.

"There will come a time when the body will say ‘enough is enough’ but at this moment to go through a pre-season like I’ve done, the body still feels good enough," said the Edinburgh prop.

"If I was to ask my wife, she would probably say ‘right, after the World Cup you are done’ because the family make massive sacrifices, but body-wise I’m happy to go on.

"I don’t know how the future will look but as long as the body goes and feels good, why stop? To be able to do what I love to do, to compete against the best at this age, is definitely something I’m proud of.

"When I got the call to say I was in the World Cup squad, I needed to pinch myself. It is a massive honour."

Nel has previously contemplated retirement and spoken with head coach Gregor Townsend about his future after worrying about his diminishing role.

"The biggest one was in 2016 when I had my neck injury," he said. "That was a big scare for me. I thought ‘that’s probably it’. But after that, not really.

"In the last couple of years there were a couple of times when I maybe wasn’t involved as much and I went to Gregor and said ‘listen, I think it’s time (to retire from Scotland)’ because I felt there were younger boys who needed the exposure, but he said ‘no, there’s still a lot from you to come in a Scotland jersey’.

"It’s just a case of getting your head round it and realising ‘right, I’m still good enough’."