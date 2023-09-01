We asked you what you were looking for from Dundee on deadline day.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Anonymous: We need to strengthen up top without a doubt. Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson have started, Zak Rudden has barely featured and Diego Pineda is not up to full fitness yet. We can't rely on Luke McCowan to score belters week in, week out.

Zack: We need at least one more defender as cover down the right hand side, while Tyler French is still out, I think we're well stacked in the middle of the park but I think we need another winger or forward. I’m pleased with the window so far, but if we can do that then that would be the icing on the cake.

Rod: Fair play to the owners, we look like we have spent some money and got a decent squad. The dream always is that we could get a star striker that can bang the goals in, like a Kevin van Veen type. Other than that, I would like another centre back for a bit more squad depth. If we get no more players I still think this group of players will do well.