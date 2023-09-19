Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus says the Gunners must believe they can win the Champions League as they prepare to open their first campaign in the competition for seven years against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Jesus is one of the most experienced players at Champions League level in the Gunners squad, having scored 20 goals in the competition for Manchester City.

"Yesterday some of them were joking in the gym and putting on the [Champions League] music," Jesus said in his pre-match press conference.

"I think everyone is happy, the club, the players, the fans because it's a long time since we played in this competition. Now Arsenal are back.

"A club like Arsenal cannot stay without playing this competition.

"I think everyone here is experienced in how to control emotions. Some of them it's their first time playing the Champions League. It's a different competition but I still think everyone will do good."

When asked if the squad should believe they can win the competition for the first time in the club's history, Jesus added: "Of course, all the competitions, all the trophies, we go to win the competition.

"If you think the opposite we are wrong because we're playing for Arsenal. We have to believe. We have to trust the manager, players and the club and we have to go for it."