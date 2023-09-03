Liverpool goalkeeper a target for Celtic - gossip

Brendan Rodgers has put Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at the top of his Celtic wanted list as the manager seeks a long-term replacement for Joe Hart. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes pressure will ramp up on the losing manager in the Old Firm derby with Celtic and Rangers having made "underwhelming" starts to the season. (All Coming Up podcast via Daily Mail, external)

Read all of Sunday's Scottish gossip.